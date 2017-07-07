Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams

… in abundance at the 2017 Fallon County Fair

By Sherry Vogel

The highlight of the entire summer is the Fallon County Fair and Rodeo in Baker. This past year the fair board has been busy polishing the schedule to make the 2017 Fair shine even brighter.

The five-day event held Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 16-20, will feature exhibits, livestock, a parade, carnival rides, free daily entertainment, commercial displays, food vendors, motocross, a demolition derby, rodeos, nightly entertainment, dance music and a main stage night show featuring country star Jerrod Niemann.

Horse and trail classes will kick-off fair activities Wednesday morning followed by llamas and alpacas. The goat trial and cat and dog shows will be held in the afternoon. Livestock judging will begin Wednesday running until Friday with 4-H/FFA Market Beef Show Friday evening. The 4H/FFA Livestock Sale is scheduled to be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Family friendly amusement will be provided by Funtime Carnival, Thursday through Sunday. A variety of spinning rides, skill defying games and tantalizing carnival food will be offered on the midway.

Thursday-August 17

All open class and 4-H exhibitors have your entries in place by Wednesday. Judging of indoor exhibits will begin at 7 a.m. sharp on Thursday morning. The exhibit hall will be closed all that day, while artwork, handiwork and culinary delights are judged.

Cowboys and cowgirls will also spring into action on Thursday morning when contestants compete in PCRA and WPRA Slack competing in tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and steer wrestling. Come early as the contests get underway at 8 a.m.

That evening at 6 p.m Motocross Insanity Team will kick off the main stage’s nightly entertainment. Come out expecting to be thrilled as highflying freestyle motocross cyclists perform daredevil tricks. They will defy gravity as they flip through the atmosphere.

Following the thrills and spills of motocross that evening, will be an opportunity for local motor enthusiasts to show off their skills competing in the UTV Rodeo. Drivers will race on a custom built course in their choice of vehicle, be it a car, van, pick-up or bus. Cash prizes will be awarded to all winners!

Friday-August 18

The fairgrounds come alive Friday morning when everything gets into full swing! The grounds will be abuzz when Action Entertainment welcomes young and old alike to enjoy a variety of fun new attractions: NASCAR RC Raceway, inflatable Sports Zone, 10-Gun laser tag, and a 3-Hour Youth Dance Party.

The kiddies will light up when Freckle Farms swings open their gate to welcome them in, to pet a variety of animals and birds. A few steps away, pint sized fair-goers may cowboy-up to enjoy Pony Rides.

Wander by the Free Stage any time after the noon hour, Friday-Sunday, to hear the likes of the Blue Grass Sweethearts as the duet shares an array of bluegrass vocals. Follower the laughter and you will find the hilarious antics of Adam the Great, a comedy and magic act that will have you busting stitches. Later, tread lightly and hold on to your babies, as a huge, lumbering dinosaur takes center stage as part of the Prehistoric Adventure show.

After an early afternoon of activity, settle back in the shade to enjoy the children interact with Pippi the Clown as she twists and turns balloons into animal art.

What fair would be complete without open class and 4-H exhibits?

The exhibit hall will unlock its doors at 9 a.m. on Friday morning to the anxiously awaiting exhibitors and their family, friends and neighbors. The prize-winning exhibits may be viewed from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.

New to the Fallon County Fair this year and to the PCRA Steer Roping circuit, are three rounds of steer-tripping competition. This family fun event begins Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Later in the afternoon the 4-H/FFA members hold a Silent Auction beginning at 3 p.m., to be followed by the Market Beef Show at 5 p.m.

As the day starts to cool down, the carnival’s midway lights-up, as the Fun Time Carnival‘s music begins to play. Entertainment for all ages abounds on Friday from 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., and Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. An exciting adventure awaits the entire family as they discover 15 fun rides and eight challenging games amidst the tempting aromas of carnival food.

As the night stars begin to appear above the grandstand’s Main Stage, Vocalist Kayli Merwin, a young trendy singer with family roots from right here in Fallon County, will dazzle the crowd with her sweet sultry vocals as she performs as the opening act for Two Way Crossing. From the heart of Nashville, this six-piece country band returns to the FCF by popular demand. Crowds love their explosive performance as they push country music boundaries by infusing country with a dash of rock ‘roll. This will be a band you won’t want to miss!

The night is yet young, as the Marshall Catch Band sets up on the patio adjacent to the grandstand both Friday and Saturday nights after the main night show acts. This four-piece indie rock band from western Montana lends a nod to the music of Cat Stevens and the like of the early Eagles. Kick off your shoes, either to sit back and leisurely enjoy the vibes or to dance the night away, into the warm summer morning.

Saturday-August 19

Saturday’s celebration begins at 11 a.m. when the streets of Baker become the backdrop for the best Fair Parade in Fallon County. The parade route is always chock full of friends and neighbors as they join together to enjoy colorful floats, classic cars, and candy.

After the parade, head back out to the fairgrounds, grab a bite to eat at the newly constructed Food Court or one of the many other offerings before the PRCA rodeo action begins at 1:30 p.m. That’s right, dust off your hats and pull on your boots then find your seats as rough stock, cowboys and cowgirls compete in a rough and tumble exciting rodeo competition.

Get out of the sun and into the commercial barn to browse an interesting line-up of unique and unusual wares that fair friendly vendors have on display.

Dominating the entertainment scene Saturday night is Jerrod Niemann and his band. He will galvanize the stage for one concert only, Saturday night, Aug. 19 beginning at 7 p.m. This Academy of Country Music Award winning country singer/songwriter will light up the star-studded summer evening with a contemporary country music sound. This Nashville artist has chart-topping major labels with his Platinum digital single, “Lover, Lover” (2010). He also released a Gold digital single, “What Do You Want” that same year. The following years saw such hits as “One More Drinking Song”, “Only God Could Love You more”, “Drink To That All Night Long”, “Blue Bandana” and his latest, “A Little More Love.” This award-winning entertainer has toured with some of the best including the likes of Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban.

Sunday-August 20

The final day of the fair begins at 10 a.m. Sunday with a nondenominational church service held in the grandstand next to the outdoor arena. The Cowboy Church service draws area folk together as they worship while singing old favorites hymns and praises. It isn’t unusual for the preaching to be done on horseback.

PCRA rodeo gets into full swing at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.

After the rodeo, the Fallon County Fair draws to an end with the grand finale of the weekend on Sunday evening when the Baker Wrestling Club Demolition Derby gets underway at 6 p.m. You will be thrilled when daring derby drivers put their pimped out rides through a challenging feat of cunning and endurance in their quest to be the last car running.

As the final days of summer drift into autumn, come celebrate this annual community event as family and neighbors gather to enjoy world-class entertainment and family orientated fun. There truly is something for everyone!

Tickets for all events and entertainment are available on the fairgrounds website: www.falcofair.com. For more information or questions please call 406-778-2451.