Cancellation of Municipal Primary Elections

Per Montana Code 13-14-115, MCA the Primary Municipal Elections (City of Baker & Town of Plevna) have been cancelled by the Election Administrator. There will be a General Mail Ballot Election held Nov. 7, 2017. The ballots will be mailed out to all Active Registered Voters that live within the City of Baker and The Town of Plevna on Wednesday Oct. 18, 2017.

If you believe you are not a registered voter and would like to vote in the General Municipal Mail Ballot Election you may contact the Clerk & Recorder’s office at 406-778-7106 for a registration card or visit www.falloncounty.net click on the election link for all election forms. You may also stop in the Clerk & Recorders office at 10 W. Fallon Ave. Baker MT 59313.

Brenda J. Wood

Election Administrator