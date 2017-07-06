Edwin L. Bechtold, 80

Private Graveside Rites for Edwin L. “Eddie” Bechtold, 80, of Baker, Mont. will be held at a later date. In accordance with Eddie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

Eddie passed away June 25, 2017 at his home in Baker, Mont.

Edwin L. “Eddie” Bechtold, was born on Sept. 17, 1936 in Baker, Mont. He was the son of Edward and Christine (Rueb) Bechtold. Eddie grew up and attended schools in Plevna graduating from the Plevna High School.

He later enlisted into the US Army where he served until being honorably discharged. Eddie returned to Montana where he worked construction and for many years with Martell Construction in Bozeman.

After retiring, Eddie lived in Laurel and later Baker, Montana.

Survivors include two brothers, Bobby Bechtold of Baker and Bennie Bechtold of Billings; a sister, Martha Wenz of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John, Herbert, Otto and Ted; and a sister, Ann.

