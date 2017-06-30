Minors and Majors Baseball seasons are a home run

Both the Baker Minors and Majors baseball teams finished their seasons last weekend at the Grand Slam Tournament in Miles City with trophies.

By Angel Wyrwas

Both the Baker Minors and Majors baseball teams finished their seasons last weekend at the Grand Slam Tournament in Miles City with trophies. The Minors, coached by Eddie Coulter and Paul Schwartz, took first place after winning four games. Even though they did not place in the Dairy Queen Tournament earlier in the season, they finished the season league champions with 20 wins/3 losses.

Back row: Coach Eddie Coulter, Coach Paul Schwartz Middle row: Tyrnan Hageman, Wyatt Rudicel, Drake Graham, Jarek Janz, Gentre Coulter, Keely Heaton-Custer, Eli Helgoth Front row: Sincere Ely, Cru Schwartz, Chad Griffith, Jerrick Moser, Austin Gaub, Tucker Miller, Aspen Alderman Not pictured: Christopher Brawley, Tyler Johnson, Jackson Moser
Back row: Coach Jerry Wyrwas, Tarin DeGrand, Guy Lesh, Bryant O’Connor, Quinn Griffith, Rory Lingle Middle row: Parker Helgoth, Aidan Wyrwas, Bryten Martin, Cooper O’Connor, Riley Davis, Riley Williams, Coach Bo Lingle Front row: Hawken Custer, Jaren Lingle
Not pictured: Hunter Bailey, Jesse Brawley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Majors, coached by Bo Lingle and Jerry Wyrwas, took second place in the tournament with three game wins and two losses to the Twins of Miles City. They battled hard as the crowd affectionately named them the “Comeback Kids”. The Majors took third at the Dairy Queen Tournament with a 16 win/8 loss record for the season. The Baker Minors and Majors play in the Miles City Youth Baseball League.

      



