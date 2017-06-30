Minors and Majors Baseball seasons are a home run

Both the Baker Minors and Majors baseball teams finished their seasons last weekend at the Grand Slam Tournament in Miles City with trophies.

By Angel Wyrwas

Both the Baker Minors and Majors baseball teams finished their seasons last weekend at the Grand Slam Tournament in Miles City with trophies. The Minors, coached by Eddie Coulter and Paul Schwartz, took first place after winning four games. Even though they did not place in the Dairy Queen Tournament earlier in the season, they finished the season league champions with 20 wins/3 losses.

The Majors, coached by Bo Lingle and Jerry Wyrwas, took second place in the tournament with three game wins and two losses to the Twins of Miles City. They battled hard as the crowd affectionately named them the “Comeback Kids”. The Majors took third at the Dairy Queen Tournament with a 16 win/8 loss record for the season. The Baker Minors and Majors play in the Miles City Youth Baseball League.