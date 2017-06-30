Baker Police Department

•June 19, 2017 – June 25, 2017 – 56 Calls for service: 1 reported domestic disturbance; 5 agency assists; 2 noise complaints; 3 vehicle unlocks; 1 theft report; 9 law enforcement information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 1 report of criminal mischief; 8 traffic stops; 26 minor in possession citations issued; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Jose Luis Enamorado, Aurora, Colo., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 88/70, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 6/13/17.

•Charles Frederick Holden, Box Elder, S.D., displaying fictitious, altered, etc., license plates, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 6/20/17.

•Charles Frederick Holden, Box Elder, S.D., log not current, bond forfeited $135, ticket issued 6/20/17.

City Court

•Keith E. Beach, Ekalaka, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, bond forfeited $285, ticket issued 6/7/17.

•Keith E. Beach, Ekalaka, operating with expired registration, failure to re-register, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 6/7/17.

•David Daniel Rohr, Baker, disorderly conduct, fine $185, jail of ten days with ten days suspended on conditions for six months (12/19/17), credit of one day served prior to sentencing, Public Defender fees of $125, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court Costs/Restitution, Public Defender $125, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale with the exception to pick up food to-go orders, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and/or medications without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 12/13/16.

• Justin Kent Rudicel, Plevna, partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member, 1st offense, fine $1,085 with $200 suspended on conditions for one year (6/19/18), jail of 365 days with 364 days suspended on conditions for one year, credit for 22 days served prior to sentencing, attend and complete a minimum of 40 hours of counseling with an assessment focusing on violence and controlling behavior, dangerousness and chemical dependency and comply with all recommendations of the counselor, report by 7/1/17 complete by 12/30/17, misdemeanor probation for a period of one year with all associated costs, Public Defender fee of $250, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court Costs/Restitution, complete jail sentence as ordered, attend complete, comply and be responsible for all associated costs of 40 hour minimum Anger Management Counseling, Supervised Misdemeanor Probation, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 2/6/17.