Kids’ Fishing Day attended from surrounding area

By Angel Wyrwas

The sixth annual Tom McGonigal Kids’ Fishing Day was held at South Sandstone Reservoir June 17. One hundred thirty kids eager to fish attended the event, sponsored by the Sons of American Legion Post #35. Children ages 2-17 came from as far as Terry, Ismay, and Ekalaka and even North Dakota.

Mini workshops gave participants knowledge necessary to become a safe and skilled fisherperson. They learned how to cast, boating safety, fish identification, about hypothermia, how to clean a fish, and sportsman first aid. Members of the Baker Ambulance Service taught the first aid workshop. The children learned how to remove a fishing hook from a finger and how to treat bug and snake bites.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks furnished fishing rods to first time participants and to those who did not bring their own gear. After the children completed the workshop stations they were given bags filled with fishing tackle, lanyards, water bottles, sunscreen and bug spray. Two hundred fifty-eight participants, volunteers, friends and family also enjoyed a free lunch on the banks of Sandstone.

Maddox Moser Photo by Submitted by Michele Moser Photos by Sara Berger