The mob would have thrown Him over the cliff
But he walked through and went on his way
For he was rejected in Nazareth
Rejected on that day.
He was on his way to a lonely hill
Golgotha was the name.
In spite of carpentry and fishermen friends
His goal remained the same.
So when he walked on Galilee
Or slept in a fisherman’s ship
Or when he called the little children
His purpose never slipped.
So he went on his way the scripture says
And suffering was his lot.
He never backed down or ran from pain
And Heaven’s what he bought.
Though it was on a lonely hill
His death on the cruel tree
He purchased for every believing heart
A blessed eternity.
By Prairie Singer
June 15, 2017