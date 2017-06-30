The mob would have thrown Him over the cliff

But he walked through and went on his way

For he was rejected in Nazareth

Rejected on that day.

He was on his way to a lonely hill

Golgotha was the name.

In spite of carpentry and fishermen friends

His goal remained the same.

So when he walked on Galilee

Or slept in a fisherman’s ship

Or when he called the little children

His purpose never slipped.

So he went on his way the scripture says

And suffering was his lot.

He never backed down or ran from pain

And Heaven’s what he bought.

Though it was on a lonely hill

His death on the cruel tree

He purchased for every believing heart

A blessed eternity.

By Prairie Singer

June 15, 2017