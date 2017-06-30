Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 29, 2007 —

Baker Senior Citizens are bringing 12 year old Kristi Goldade, North Dakota yodeling and country singing cowgirl, to Baker for two performances July 21. . .Mindi Murnion has opened the ReSurface Skin Care Spa in Baker. The new spa is located in the ‘N Styl building. . .Tenth annual Mammo Whammo golf tournament will be held July 14 at the Lakeview Country Club. . .Newell-Myhre Reunion will be held at Camp Needmore July 6-8. . .Picture: WWII veterans honored at the Baker Air Show June 17. . .Lawler

Drug is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an open house July 5. Gerry and MaryAnn Gamrath took over Lawler Drug July 5, 1982. . .2007 Baker Oilfield Open golf tournament winners this year were the team comprised of Kevin Junso, Harvey Vilhauer, Gordy Carlson, Gordy Rambur, Dave Havens and Deon Nelson.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 27, 1997 —

The gazebo at Baker Lake will be alive with activity July 4 for Baker’s annual Fallon County Days celebration. . .Reynolds Supermarket will host their annual Customer Appreciation Days June 27-28 in the parking lot of the Lake City Shopping Center. There will be free food samples as well as a free meal Saturday. There will be drawings and many prizes given away. An old fashioned family street dance with music by “Little Missouri” will cap off Saturday evening. . .Therese Thompson was the lucky winner of the afghan and quilt stand raffle sponsored by the Student Council members going to Phoenix for the National Student Council Convention. The afghan was made by Kay Hanley and the stand was donated by Herb and Georgetta McCamish. . .Leonard and Ruth Hoenke will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 28 . . .Ben Root, son of Dr. Buck and Jeri Root of Baker, plans to attend the 14th National Boy Scout Jamboree July 28 – Aug. 6 in Washington, D.C. . .Ruth Bergstrom celebrated her 78th birthday June 18.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 25, 1987 —

Fallon County Commissioners Gary Lang, Chairman, Willie Duffield and Ron Shepherd are pictured going over budget estimates from each county office. County Assessor Curt Huether told them the valuation will be between 63 and 66 million dollars compared to the 1986 figure of $129,396,014. . .Every day Mary McGhee can be seen carrying water from her home or getting some from the lake to water the flower bed she has planted under the Christmas tree on Main Street. . .Third annual Fallon County Day Car Show will be held July 5 at the fairgrounds. . .Iva Staff Sigurdson, 84, former Baker resident, died June 12. . .Jeni Coan, County Appraiser, will be reappraising all taxable real property in Fallon County.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 23, 1977 —

Ten men traveled to Bowman Sunday to participate in a golf tournament. Bob Hoke, Jack Samsel and Ed Nelson all won second place. . .Several area cowboys and cowgirls competed in the three day district high school rodeo in Ekalaka last weekend. Pam Askin of Baker and Susan Bickle of Ismay earned berths in state competition with their second place finishes. . .Pictured is Lawrence Steffes and his mysterious rock. The stone is shaped like a tire – high in the middle and sloped to the edges. . .Pictured is Lew Price of L. Price Co., who recently met Don Knotts at the 1977 Our Own Hardware Company’s Fall and Christmas Buying Market. . .Alison Engesser and Teresa Rustad were reigning queen and princess at the Little Britches Rodeo June 4 and 5 which was held in Wibaux. . .Mrs. Gladys Moseley returned Monday from Kalispell where she had attended Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star of Montana. . .Vivian Pinnow, Evelyn Huber and Janice Ehret, daughters of Theophil and Helen Ruff, hosted a 40th wedding anniversary open house in honor of their parents.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 28, 1967 —

Baker has been designated to host the District 3 Babe Ruth baseball tournament July 12-16. . .In a special meeting Monday night in the high school, the board of trustees made an agreement with the Fallon County Fair Board and the Board of County Commissioners to rent the exhibition hall now under construction for school purposes during the next school year for a sum of $10,000. . .Karen Krokker, daughter of Coleman Krokker; Juline Newell, daughter of Mrs. Alice Newell; and Kathy Buerkle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Buerkle, are delegates to Girls State and are attending sessions at Montana State University at Bozeman this week. . .Installation of Father James Galour was held June 26 at St. John’s Church. . .Dr. and Mrs. M. W. Black and four sons will leave Saturday for their new home in McCamey, Texas. Dr. and Mrs. Black came to Baker in 1966.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 20, 1957 —

First official act of Lions president Edgar Boucher was to set in action a crew repairing and building a boat dock for Baker Lake. . .Scouts Lloyd Sinclair, Giles Henderson and Craig Bowen of Baker are scheduled to go to the Fourth National Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge, Pa. . .Over $800 has been paid into a fund being raised by a TV association which will be used for installation of a booster station for Baker. . .City Attorney Russell Culver was instructed by the city council to prepare plans for a special election regarding installation of parking meters. No date was set. . .Miss Lory Bruggeman was appointed Grand Representative to Colorado at the Grand Assembly of Rainbow Girls. . .Baker residents having visions of a new post office building were dealt out of the picture as the building quarters now being used are sufficient for the present.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 26, 1947 —

Dale Brown was elected president of the Lions Club with Chan Sorenson, Jack Lawler, John Mellor, Gene Russell, William Shelley, Dr. R. T. Joyce and Cecil Ashley filling the other offices. . . Fire of undetermined origin broke out at the Fallon Rooming House Sunday morning at 3:00 a.m. but was soon extinguished by the fire dept. . .July 3, 1947, hail swept through the Willard community and devastated a two mile wide swath of grain fields on the north side of the Little Beaver. Ole and Carl Roget, Art Cretsinger, George Schettler, Ed Blaser, W. F. Stieg, Ed Sikorski, George Morton, Albert Fost, Jake Schweigert and Wm. Bergstrom suffered from 50 to 100 percent loss. Most of the men had some hail insurance. . .Arthur B. Martin, a native of Carlyle, entered the law office of D. R. Young for general practice. He and his family are occupying the W. O. Neary residence.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 24, 1937 —

In a real estate deal completed this week through the Bank of Baker, Lloyd Owen in conjunction with L. Price purchased the Wm. O’Loughlin residence property on the south side. This will be converted into a funeral home. . .The Economy Grocery, standing as one of the oldest business firms in Baker under the same management, is having its 20th anniversary this month. . .Chris Sherva was elected commander of Fallon Post 35, American Legion, at a special meeting Thursday evening. . .Larry Busch, Baker, was named district chairman of the State Republican Committee at a meeting of party members in Miles City, Saturday. . .The Studen Bros. Construction Co. completed oiling the stretch of highway east of Baker. . .City council announces Lewis LaCross, mayor, has made arrangements for proper supervision of Baker Lake and instructions in swimming and lifesaving. Jesse Barstow has been hired for lifeguard and instructor. . .July 1, 1937, County Treasurer Anna E. Engles reports that 71.74 percent of taxes have been collected and that utilities companies pay more than one-third of the county’s taxes.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 23, 1927 —

Taxpayers will vote July 8 on a bond issue to build an annex to the Baker School. . .Sunday morning a special train from Miles City carrying a party of about 200 will arrive in Baker about 10:30. Baker businessmen are furnishing cars to take visitors to Cabin Creek to tour the gas field. . .The annual Chautauqua is going strong with a good attendance and varied and interesting programs. . .Baker representative, Bill Hills, Larry Burns, Roy Moshier and L. K. Hills, will enter the golf tournament at Miles City July 2-4.