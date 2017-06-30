Fierce competition at Bump-n-Run

The aggressive, off-road, derby style racing during the Bump-n-Run in Baker June 25 got spectators’ hearts racing with excitement.

By Angel Wyrwas

The aggressive, off-road, derby style racing during the Bump-n-Run in Baker June 25 got spectators’ hearts racing with excitement. The Tri-Area Racing Association (TARA) hosted the 18th annual Bump-n-Run at the motor sports complex west of Baker. “We had beautiful race day weather,” said Braylea Wyrick, TARA secretary/treasurer.

The races went smooth this year with not even a roll over. Around 200 spectators came out to support their favorite drivers. An added purse of $3000 was an extra motivation for drivers to win their race. There were 13 Limited cars, 13 Modified cars, and three Trucks. The Limited had $2200 total from calcutta purchasers and the Modified had $1950. Moser Livestock purchased both the Limited and Modified winner in the calcutta.

Due to the car count this year the Bump-n-Run only had two Limited Class heat races, which determined the racers starting spot for the A Main race. It was the same scenario for the Modified Class. All heat winners received a trophy as well as the top five places in the Limited and Modified Classes and the top three places in the Truck Class. Trophies were donated by the Bank of Baker.

Limited heat winners were Jason Moser – Baker and Doug Stieg – Ekalaka. Modified heat winners were Jason Moser – Baker and Daniel Shennum – Circle.

Truck class winners were Blayne Rau – Glendive, Casey Schladweiler – Glendive and Sam Andring – Homestead.

Limited A winners: Jason Moser – Baker, Lander Novak – Colstrip, Casey Schladweiler – Glendive, Jason Jessen – Circle, Clint Dietz – Baker, Chace Wyrick – Baker, Shad Bondell – Baker, Braylea Wyrick – Baker, Troy Arneson – Circle and Doug Stieg – Ekalaka.

Modified A winners: Jason Moser – Baker, Bryan Gardner – Circle, Jason Smith – Baker, Daniel Shennum – Circle, Cole Stedman – Glendive, Kasey Stedman – Glendive, Darren Parsons – Glendive, Jeff James – Glendive, Justin Stieg – Ekalaka, Dalton Bennett – Glendive, Buddy Johnson – Glendive and Luke Holestine – Baker.

TARA will be hosting another Bump-n-Run race on July 22nd.