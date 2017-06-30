Daines Announces $738,430 in Funding for Montana Airports

U.S. SENATE – U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced $738,430.00 in critical funding for five Montana airports in Terry, Baker, Superior, Ekalaka and Circle.

“These dollars play a critical role in keeping our airports safe and functioning, to continue to connect our state,” Daines stated.

Daines secured the following provisions in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization:

Airport Improvement Program (AIP) dollars which build and maintain Montana’s critical aviation infrastructure such as runways.

Daines has also engaged the FAA to expedite grants to northern states with short construction seasons.

The funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation. Details on each grant and its allocation is below:

Prairie County Airport Authority: $88,740

Update airport Master Plan

City of Baker and County of Fallon: $115,693

This project will fund the design for the construction of the 850 foot Taxiway T-6 to provide access to aircraft hangars.

This project will fund sealing and marking for the rehabilitation of 5,900 feet of Runway 13/31 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.

This project will fund sealing and marking for the rehabilitation of 22,200 square yards of the existing apron to maintain structural integrity of the pavement.

This project will fund sealing and marking for the rehabilitation of 17,750 feet of the existing Taxiways T-1, T-2, T-3, T-4 and T-5 needed to maintain structural integrity of the pavement.

This project will fund the design of a 8,600 square yard expansion of the existing apron to accommodate increased use of the general aviation facilities.

Mineral County: $216,000

Rehab runway and taxiway

Ekalaka: $179,432

This project will fund sealing and marking to rehabilitate 3,801 feet of Runway 13/31 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.

This project will fund sealing and marking to rehabilitate 1,440 feet of the existing Taxiway T-1, T-2 and T-11 needed to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement.

This project will fund sealing and marking to rehabilitate 11,500 square yards of the existing apron to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement.

This project will fund the first of two phases to construct a 8,120 square foot five bay T-hangar building to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue. The sponsor has adequately financed the airside needs of the airport.

Town of Circle and County of McCone: $138,565

Install fencing and weather reporting technology