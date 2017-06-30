Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:30am Dustan Davis, IT/Computer Tech and Don Dilworth joined the meeting.

UPDATES

Exchange Server quotes are approximately $15,000.00.

Discussion followed.

Additional memory ordered for the Domain Server.

9:45am Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

Request authorization to have conduit installed for guest Wi-Fi. Commission approves.

9:54am Dustan and Don left the meeting.

WAGES

Requesting raises for the entire Road Dept. for commission consideration.

10:06am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

Shop Updates – Updates given on equipment repairs.

Road Updates-

Dan O’Connor – wants easement for property on Hay Creek Rd., it’s built up but needs gravel.

Dick Chester – Shop is getting flooded out. If the North Baker Drainage Improvement Project were to move forward this would alleviate the flooding issue.

10:20am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

10:24am Alba left the meeting.

10:25am Commissioner Rost returned a call to Ry O’Connor, who joined the meeting via conference call.

10:28am Discussion on sheep tax and predator control. Ry ended the conference call, thereby leaving the meeting.

Project Updates – Discussion continued on property in North Baker Drainage Improvement Project.

Upper Dam gate is open as of last Friday. Plans are to start emptying the lake within the week by siphoning at first.

Commission asked Brosz Engineering to do a service announcement regarding the lake dewatering status.

10:58am Stacey Moore, Library Director; Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

11:08am Eric Kary, Golf Course Manager and Trish Barth, Golf Course Board Member joined the meeting.

11:10am Shannon and Bobby left the meeting.

HIRE APPROVAL

Commission Rost made a motion to hire the selected candidate for Library Aide. There being no second, Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chair to second the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

11:12am Stacey and Julie left the meeting.

GOLF COURSE BOARD

Trish gave updates as to golf course attendance.

Course and Clubhouse Rules – Reviewed the rules the Golf Board would like in place. Commission approves.

Tournament Overtime Pay – Clarification that the Board will pay for tournament overtime, but have the county attorney writing up an agreement.

Special Projects does not want to attempt to re-pipe the air line for the air compressor at the Shop.

11:27am Eric and Trish left the meeting.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

11:46am Terry Sukut, JGA Architects joined the meeting via conference call. The wall panels at hangar airport, one panel not matching. The original panels are Chief manufactured, but the replacement panels are manufactured by Central States. Terry feels they are close enough to leave alone.

Commissioner Ranum inquired about a lesser value or standard of the door on the fleet vehicle storage. Terry will be down later this week to look at the hangar walls and will look at that one as well. Advised Commission that the fleet vehicle storage building is not complete yet.

Discussion on like panels vs. Chief panels followed. Terry advised the contractor to stop work on the airport, until the panel issue can be worked out.

12:05pm Terry ended the conference call thereby leaving the meeting.

12:08pm

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. There being no second, Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chair to second the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

1:11pm Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

Reported on an accident that happened on Friday with a claim that needs to be paid. Commission approves.

1:14pm Debbie left the meeting.

1:23pm Rich Menger, Sanitarian joined the meeting.

Discussion on Junk vehicles, where they come from and when they are disposed of.

Farmers Union is hauling uncontaminated dirt to the junk graveyard.

1:27pm Mary Grube, Planning Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

1:32pm Rich left the meeting.

PLANNER ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT UPDATES

Mary presented a vacation request for Friday. Commission approves.

No updates.

Commissioner Ranum provided feedback on the Growth Policy updates.

1:50pm Mary left the meeting.

CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the May End of Month Claims in the amount of $607,975.33 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

3:22pm Chanse Hoenke, Last Chance Cleaning joined the meeting.

PARKVIEW CLEANING

Chanse presented price comparisons from competitors to validate his bid submittal. Discussion followed on work requirements and needs. Just trying to find where he needs to be with his bid. Asking what Commission wants done.

3:42pm Chanse left the meeting.

3:43pm Joe Janz, Outside Maintenance joined the meeting.

Advised Commission of problems with air conditioning unit on the north side above Dispatch freezing up. Filters were changed again, but were changed one month ago. Filters are not that bad. Feeling that the units are undersized as there has been additions to the computer server rooms. The units used to alternate when running, now they both run continuously 24/7.

Commission advises having someone run tests to see how much heat output there is and if the units are too small.

3:55pm Joe left the meeting.

4:06pm Lynda Herbst, Inside Maintenance joined the meeting.

The compressor went out on the air conditioning unit for the courtroom.

Commissioner Ranum instructed her to get pricing for a compressor and a unit.

4:12pm Lynda left the meeting.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed E-mails/Letters, Revenues, Reports, Board Minutes/Agendas, Misc. items

5:00pm RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess until Thursday. There being no second, Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chair to second the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:07am Scott Rabbitt, Parks Dept. joined the meeting.

Scott presented a quote for internet connection for security cameras at Iron Horse Park, as the cameras and fiber are installed.

Commission approves having the service so cameras are working.

Scott, updated the commission on parks dept. activities.

9:17am Scott left the meeting.

AC UNIT ABOVE COURTROOM

Repair

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to replace the air conditioner compressor. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for further discussion 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

9:35am Lani DeBuhr, Fairgrounds Manager joined the meeting via conference call, regarding the 4th of July activities at the Fairgrounds.

Discussion on whether the Fairgrounds Manager notifies the Sheriff’s Dept. about events at the fairgrounds. Lani advised yes, if there is alcohol served.

Discussion followed on Terry Stukut, JGA Architecture visiting the hail damage repair project sites today.

Reviewed next weeks’ agenda. Discussion followed as Commissioner Ranum may not be available on Monday.

10:15am

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

RECESS

s/Deb Ranum, Co-Chairman

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder