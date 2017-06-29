Twenty-seven minors given citations

By Angel Wyrwas

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 24th law enforcement responded to a noise complaint at a house on South First Street West in Baker. Upon arrival it was discovered that some minors were in possession of alcohol. After officers performed breathalyzer testing on the said individuals six minors were each cited for Minor in Possession (MIP).

An hour later law enforcement responded to another complaint at a building located on Highway 7 and Sewell Ave. Once again officers found a gathering of minors also with alcohol. After the appropriate testing offers issued 21 MIP citations. Parents were called so the teens could be released to their care. “I seen this time and time again throughout my career,” said Police Chief Reddick, “and all too often these things end with a tragedy. There were a lot of vehicles outside the party. We don’t want to wait for someone to leave and have a wreck. At the end of the day no one got hurt and that’s the important part.”