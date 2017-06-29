New Location for 4th of July celebration

Every year Baker puts on an exceptional 4th of July celebration complete with a grand fireworks show and this year will be no exception.

Every year Baker puts on an exceptional 4th of July celebration complete with a grand fireworks show and this year will be no exception. There will be a change in location however. Fallon County’s festivities have been moved from its usual location on the lake to the fairgrounds due to work currently in progress around the lake.

The Fallon County Fairgrounds will begin hosting the family-friendly event at 1 p.m. in the courtyard. There will be a large assortment of inflatables including a water slide, obstacle course and toddler play area. People can compete in volleyball and try their hand at horseshoes and corn hole. Volleyball (6 person team) and Corn Hole (2 person team) will start at 2 p.m. Horseshoes (2 person team) will begin at 4 p.m. Pre-registered teams should arrive 15 minutes before start time. Teams that are not registered should arrive 30 minutes before start time. Teams can sign up at falcofair.com.

Relaxing is also encouraged. People can bring their camp chairs and coolers just like if they were going to the lake. The Rock Jocks will provide the party music and the “Pig Out” food truck will be on site to tempt the hungry.

All these activities will end at 7 p.m., but not to worry, because that’s when the live music begins! “The Culprits” will open the free concert. The all male band from Fairview plays good ol’ classic rock and roll. Following at 8 p.m. is the Bon Jovi Tribute Band “Bed of Roses”. Performing Bon Jovi’s iconic anthems such as Livin’ on a Prayer, Wanted Dead or Alive, It’s My Life and You Give Love a Bad Name, this band does not disappoint. Bed of Roses takes you on a musical journey that spans the entire 30 year history of Bon Jovi.

And, last but not least, everyone will be welcomed into the grandstands near 10 p.m. to have a superb seat to view the fireworks. A great way to end a great day. You’re all invited. The forecast is sun and fun!