Southeast Montana 4-H Camp was held at Camp Needmore June 13-15. One hundred twenty-four 3rd through 6th graders from Fallon, Carter, Custer, Powder River, Prairie, Rosebud-Treasurer, Wibaux, McCone, Garfield, and Dawson Counties in Montana and Harding County in South Dakota and Golden Valley County in North Dakota. Youth participated in eight workshops including rappelling, a nature hike, dance, a visit to the Carter County Museum, fishing, shooting sports, a craft and woodworking workshops.

