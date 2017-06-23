Montana legislators receive Distinguished Service Golden Plow Award

Senator Chas Vincent (SD-1) from Libby and Senator Eric Moore (SD-19) from Miles City received the Distinguished Service Golden Plow Award during Montana Farm Bureau’s Summer Conference June 6-8 in Fairmont Hot Springs.

By Rebecca Colnar,

Montana Farm Bureau Federation

Senator Chas Vincent (SD-1) from Libby and Senator Eric Moore (SD-19) from Miles City received the Distinguished Service Golden Plow Award during Montana Farm Bureau’s Summer Conference June 6-8 in Fairmont Hot Springs. This award is given to termed-out legislators who have exhibited exemplary service and dedication to agriculture in their tenure as a Montana legislator.

Senator Vincent has proven to be a champion for agriculture and the natural resource industry. In his time as legislator, he has been an intelligent and investigative legislator, asking the tough questions and carrying heavy bills such as the CSKT Water Compact bill in the 2015 Session and the Aquatic Invasive Species Bill this session. He served as chairman of the Natural Resource Committee this session, as well as a member of the Judiciary and Fish and Game Committees.

Senator Moore received an almost perfect score on the Farm Bureau Report Card this Session and has been the most passionate and vocal agriculture supporter in the Senate during his tenure. He worked to get ag-friendly legislation passed and always had his ear to the ground for bad bills with harmful impacts to agriculture. He served on the Agriculture, Finance and Claims, and Public Health Committees and sponsored several MFBF supported bills.

“Senator Vincent’s years of legislative service have molded him into a thoughtful, considerate and influential lawmaker in Montana,” said MFBF President Hans McPherson. “Senator Moore says we need more boots under the table in the legislature. He understands the value of Farm Bureau’s grass roots policy. Montana Farm Bureau will miss the passion for agriculture and determination of these two men in the legislature.”