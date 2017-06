Did you know…

that Montana Legal Services Association (MLSA) now has new resources to help victims of crime? If you have been a victim of a crime like sexual assault, stalking, elder abuse, identity theft, fraud, trafficking, and more, you may be able to get help from MLSA.

If you are a victim of a crime and have non-criminal legal problems, you can apply for help online at mtlsa.org or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.