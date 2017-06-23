Law Enforcement

•Ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

District Court Sentencings

Justice Court

•Mitchell Lee Child, Baker, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, fine $535, jail of 180 days with 170 days suspended on conditions for six months (12/15/17), ten days jail to be completed by 9/15/17, loss of Driver’s License to be determined by the State of Montana, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (with 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 3/13/17.

•Katie Jo Durmon, Baker, privacy in communications, 1st offense, $585 with $150 suspended on conditions for six months (12/15/17), 180 days jail with 180 days suspended on conditions for six months, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, attend, complete, comply and pay for Anger Management Assessment and a minimum of 40 hours Counseling, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, written apology letter to the victim to be filed with the court by 7/1/17, ticket issued 4/7/17.

•Kathryn Jo Hede, Marmarth, N.D., careless driving, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 6/6/17.

•Chace Jrandy Wyrick, Baker, waste of game animal, game fish, or game bird, game animal, fine $1,025 with $700 suspended on conditions for one year (6/15/18), Restitution to Montana FWP in the amount of $500 with a $50 supervisory fee, 180 days jail with 180 days suspended on conditions for one year, forfeiture of any current hunting, fishing or trapping license issued by the state and the privilege to hunt, fish or trap in the State of Montana for 24 months from the date of conviction, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court cost/restitution, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 1/3/17.

•Chace Jrandy Wyrick, Baker, fail to keep tag attached, fine $335 with $200 suspended on conditions for one year (6/15/18), no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court Cost/Restitution, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 1/3/17.

•Jason A. Young, Miles City, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, fine $535 with $250 suspended on conditions for six months (12/15/17), jail of 180 days with 178 days suspended on conditions for six months, two days jail to be completed by 7/15/17, loss of Driver’s License to be determined by the State of Montana, Court Costs to Fallon County/State of Montana in the amount of $732.37, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, pay back all Court Costs in the amount of $732.37 to Fallon County for Court Costs/Jury Trial, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 11/2/16.

•Jason A. Young, Miles City, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 83/70, $70, ticket issued 11/2/16.