Filing for 2017 municipal election closed

By Angel Wyrwas

Filing for the City of Baker and the Town of Plevna municipal elections closed June 19.

Fallon County Election Clerk reported two people have filed for Baker City Judge. Judge Nicole M. Benefiel has filed for re-election. Also filing for the position is her predecessor Anna K. Straub. Mayor JoDee Pratt has filed for re-election. Rainey R. Spethman and Steve P. Zachmann have filed for one open position to represent Ward 1. Pat Ehret has filed to represent Ward 2.

Mayor William Benner has filed for re-election in the Town of Plevna. Council Member Gary Thielen has also file for re-election while Connie Alberts has filed for an open seat as Council Member for Plevna. The General Election is Tuesday, November 7th.