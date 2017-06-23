Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 22, 2007 —

Despite a windy, low cloud-covered day, June 17, the Air Show was termed a big success. Over 1,000 people attended the Air Show and approximately 300 people attended the Saturday evening barbecue and fly-in/drive-in breakfast Sunday. . .The Kahuna Beach Party band is coming to Baker July 3. People who like the Beach Boys will love this band. . .American Lutheran Church is bringing Scott Kirby to Baker and he will perform a piano concert, “Main Street Souvenirs”. . .The road through Fallon County Redi Mix to the container site is closed. Need to use the east road by the MDU plant. . .Fay Beach will celebrate his 80th birthday July 7. . .LTC Jonathan Neumann is the new commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry at Ft. Lewis, WA. The 1st Battalion has been activated as part of the newest Stryker Brigade Combat Team. The Battalion will be deployed in late 2008. . .Local walleye anglers Justin and Jason Bechtold placed fourth at the Montana Walleyes Unlimited Rock Creek Tournament held June 2-3 on Fort Peck Reservoir.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 20, 1997 —

Fallon County Fair Board recently received BlackHawk’s signed contract to perform at the Fallon County Fair Saturday, Aug. 16. . .Local author Jody Strand of Baker was honored at a book publication party held at Devils Tower National Monument June 14 to kick off the national release of the book Leaning into the Wind: Women Write From the Heart of the West. Jody was one of over 50 contributors to the book. . .Second annual Baker Oilfield Open Golf Tournament held June 14. A record 89 entrants were welcomed and competed for numerous prizes. Top score of 68 went to team 1B – Ernie Scheetz; Gene Vennes, Chuck Jardee, Bob “Sandy” Sandridge and Jim Hartford. . .Fallon Medical Complex has been selected to participate in teaching medical students from the National Service Health Corps (NHSC), Rural Underserved Opportunities Program (RUOP). Arriving in Baker from Philadelphia to begin their month long rural rotation were Monique Scally and Amy Hoffman. . .Carl Roget of Alameda, Calif. reached his l0lst birthday May 22. Carl spent many years in Montana working with Orville Myhre for the Montana State Highway Dept. . .Winners of the Fallon Creek CowBelles’ Father/Son Look Alike Contest were: 1st – Carl Austin and son Justin Austin; 2nd – Gary Wade and son Chad Wade; 3rd – Fred Varner and son Chad Varner. . .Melby’s Seamless Gutters and Downspouts is the latest endeavor of Jade Melby and his brother Guy. The gutter is pre-painted and comes on a roll.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 18, 1987 —

Montana lottery tickets go on sale June 24 at Reynolds. . .Fair entertainment announced. Saturday evening Clyde Foley Cummins and Johnny Rodrigues will be featured. Sunday night’s lineup will have Michael Martin Murphy and Holly Dunn. . .Shandra Allerdings, 12 year old daughter of Milbert and Betty, was attacked and bitten by a rabid skunk at their ranch 12 miles southwest of Baker. . . Rob Merwin, 1987 Baker High School graduate, was featured in the magazine, “Wrestling U.S.A.”. . .Patty Bremer and her mother Winnie were traveling on the North Dakota interstate Sunday when a tire came off a 1966 Mustang on the other two lane and came across the ditch at the Bremer automobile and crashed through the windshield, seriously injuring Patty. Patty is 16 and a junior at Baker High School. . .Karl and Erna Wenz will celebrate their 50th anniversary June 21; Emil and Clara Fried will celebrate their 50th anniversary June 21.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 16, 1977 —

Baker will have a new dentist in the person of Dr. George Hegge, previously a dentist in Willison, N.D. for 18 years. He replaces Lewis VonKleeck who left Tuesday to relocate in Billings. . .Disaster hit the George Hegge ranch southwest of Marmarth in the form of a tornado which touched down sometime around 4:00-4:30 p.m. Although we were unable to reach the Hegges for comment, neighbors reported the farmstead buildings and the family’s personal possessions were lost. . .The kids of Baker are really living it up, thanks to the City, Jayceens and the McClain family. Over $3,000 was spent updating and rejuvenating the Baker parks, play areas and parking areas. . .Terry Gill, a junior at Baker High School, traveled with coach Rod Moore to Billings May 26-28 to participate in the Montana High School State Track Meet. He qualified for the meet by placing in the divisional meet. Terry is the fifth fastest runner of the mile in the state for Class A. . .Dr. Jerry Hiner recently returned from Denver where he completed a course in aviation medicine. This course is required before a doctor can given an aviation physical to patients.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 22, 1967 —

An open house June 25 will mark the 50th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Fuchs. . .Father J. Falour is being transferred to St. John’s parish in Baker. He is replacing Fr. John Hanrahan who will serve in Forsyth. . .Rolland Gift, Red Keirle and Ralph Rustad returned June 11 after spending three weeks trout fishing at Ralph McGavock’s Fly-In Lake Lodge in Manitoba, Canada. . .A picture shows the progress made on the addition to the high school building approximately two weeks ago. However, the continuing rains have impaired too much work since then. . . Plans have been made for the pool opening June 26, weather permitting.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 20, 1957 —

A gas explosion and fire destroys the McDonald home at Little Beaver booster plant Saturday, June 15. . .Miss Jeanette Stark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Stark, is leaving for Japan. . .The Elks speech and hearing clinic in Baker will be closed for the summer. . .Mrs. Roger Laskey (nee Rosemary Pleissner) gave an eye witness account of a tornado at Fargo, N.D., June 20. . .Giles Henderson receives rank of Eagle Scout at Court of Honor. . .Twenty teams entered in Horseshoe Club at Plevna. . .An electronic device to be used with speed recording in City of Baker was recently installed. . .There is a crew repairing and building a boat dock for the Baker Lake. . .Paul Straubs were honored on their 40th anniversary.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 19, 1947 —

Quadruplets were born to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Randash Saturday, June 14. The youngest, Donna Mae, succumbed after living 65 hours. Two girls and a boy survive. The birth of quads made quite a stir in Miles City and Baker as well as being publicized all over the United States. These were the first quadruplets born in Montana. . .Farmers Co-op Assoc. of Plevna held its annual meeting at the Farmers Elevator building in Plevna Wednesday. Directors elected were Fred Livengood, E. J. Freier and John Thielen for one year term; Emil Schaefer, John Ludwig and Earnest Herbst for two year terms; Andrew Fried, Otto Hoenke and Jake H. Ehret for three year terms.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 17, 1937 —

Rain that brought good everywhere, although accompanied by a large proportion of damage in some areas, came down copiously during the weekend and brought life to parched prairies and fields. A total of 2.65 inches of rainfall was recorded and the morale of the people was stiffened amazingly. . .The survey on the Little Beaver irrigation project was completed this week by state engineers, who found it a good dam site in every respect. .. Bill Coey, high school coach for the past two years, was here this week from his home in Deer Lodge to give his resignation to the school board. Bill has accepted a job as fingerprint man at the state penitentiary. . .Mrs. Millicent Clark Lee who teaches violin, has become affiliated with the First National Institute of Violin of South Bend, Ind.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 16, 1927 —

The Ludwig Bechtold home was struck by lightning last week Wednesday. The flash struck the chimney which was demolished. . .The Farmers Elevator will add an annex soon to their place of business. A Minneapolis concern was awarded the contract. . .A runaway that occurred on the Glenn Busch farm near Knobbs Wednesday morning resulted in a bad scalp wound, a broken collar bone and a crushed shoulder for Clark Hall, a lad of 15. . .Fred Morris and Larry Burns left Monday afternoon as Legion delegates to the state convention at Helena. . .The Times has added a new member to its staff, Miss Mildred Gullidge, who will have charge of the office and gather the news. . .Alfred Benson shipped a carload of horses to points in Michigan Wednesday.