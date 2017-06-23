Baker’s Bump -N- Run Race is family fun

Tri Area Racing Association presents Bump-n-Run Races Sunday, June 25 at the track located 1.5 miles west of Baker. The racing begins a 1 p.m. and will last several hours.

By Angel Wyrwas

Tri Area Racing Association presents Bump-n-Run Races Sunday, June 25 at the track located 1.5 miles west of Baker. The racing begins a 1 p.m. and will last several hours. For newcomers to this sport short course off road racing is a form of auto racing that involves racing modified vehicles on a dirt road closed course of a short length. The Baker track is 5/8 mile and includes three jumps and multiple corners. Approximately 50 cars will be will be competing for trophies and prize money.

“This is a great family event, a lot like the derby during the fair,” said TARA Racing Association President Luke Holestine, “We would love to see people come out and have fun with us.” Food and beverages will be available from Pig Out Food Truck of Bowman, ND. There are covered bleachers and picnic tables for everyone’s comfort. A beer garden will be provided on-site by the Baker Club.

Vaughn Zenko will be announcing the races this year on a new sound system. There will also be a calcutta. Admission is $10 and kids six and under are free. Come out and support your local racers.