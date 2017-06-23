2017 St. Judes Trailride June 23, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Twenty-five participants enjoyed the 2017 St. Judes Trailride Sunday, June 18 at the Fred and Ann Hoff ranch. All sponsors collected donations that will go to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Photo by Patty Malcom Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related St. Jude's Children's Research HospitalSt. JudesSt. Judes Trailride