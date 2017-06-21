Funeral Service for Dorothy Johnstone, 91, of Ekalaka, Mont., will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Ekalaka, Mont., with Pastor Steve DeFord officiating. Burial will follow at the Beaver Lodge Cemetery.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at Stevenson Funeral Home, Ekalaka.

Dorothy Ellen Johnstone went home on June 16, 2017.

Dorothy was born to Arthur and Alta Burdick in Miles City, Mont. Her early years of schooling were at a country school across Powder River. She and her brother, Harold, would walk to school when they could and at times they would hop on chunks of ice to cross the river. Dorothy went on to attend high school in Miles City. On Nov. 15, 1945, Dorothy married Johnny Johnstone in Baker, Mont. Then just two days later, Nov. 17, 1945, they renewed their vows in Ekalaka, Mont. This is not a misprint – there is a story behind this. Four children were born to Johnny and Dorothy: Donald Leroy, Kenneth James, David George, and Sandra Kay. The family made their home at the ranch on Spring Creek until 2000, when they moved into Ekalaka. Dorothy always raised a huge garden, most of which was canned. She was a very accomplished seamstress with her specialty being western shirts, of which she made over 1,000. For many years Dorothy made all of her guys’ shirts as well as taking in sewing and mending. She also made countless Teddy Bear Baby Blankets for family and friends. She looked forward to visits from her many sewing clients. During her time in town, Dorothy especially enjoyed her church family and Bible studies.

Dorothy is survived by her three sons: Don (Ginger) Johnstone of Powderville, Mont.; Ken Johnstone of Broadus, Mont.; Dave (Alice) Johnstone of Ekalaka, Mont.; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a number of step grandchildren; two nephews; Jim (Lois) Johnstone of Forsyth, Mont. and Bart (Maralee) Burdick of Baker, Mont., and one niece, Margaret (Tom) Blair of Miles City, Mont. Preceding her in death were her husband, Johnny; her daughter, Sandra Kirkwood; her parents, Arthur and Alta Burdick; and two brothers, Harold Burdick and Donald Burdick who died as an infant.

A special acknowledgement and thank you to Sharon Baker and Terry Stieg for all their love and care.