Bernice Carlson, 84

On June 17, a very wonderful but tired lady went home to be with her loved ones. She had fought valiantly for many years through cancer, kidney failure, and a broken ankle. Her heart said she was tired and it was time to say goodbye.

Bernice Carlson was born in Baker, Mont. on March 4, 1933 to Gottlieb and Mathilda Freimark, the youngest of five children. She was raised in Baker, and on Sept. 9, 1950 at the age of 17 she married the love of her life, Arnold ‘Carl’ Carlson of Rhame, N.D. She finished her senior year and graduated from Baker High School Class of 1951. They moved to Miles City and began their life together. They lived in Miles City 35 years.

Bernice worked at various jobs in Miles City. She was a cashier at Econo Grocery and then worked as head cashier at the Red Rock for many years. After that she took a job at First Security Bank and worked there several years until they moved from Miles City. She continued working at various banks through the years after they moved to Billings.

She was married to Carl for 59 years when he passed in 2009.

She was Mom to Michael (Donna), Kay (Bob Bergerson) and Wayde. She was Grandma Grunt to Jodi and Dave Marts, Jason and Laura Carlson and Josh and Shawna Carlson, all of Billings, Keely and Brett Dodd of Miles City, Jenny and Jesse Skrivseth of Missoula and Jennifer Eastin-Cox (Richard Cox) of Miles City. She was Great Grandma Grunt to Colin and Drew, Brady, Allie and Adam, Bella, and Calvin, Marcus and Evan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, her parents, her brothers LaVern Freimark and Leo Freimark, her sisters Violet Kron and Irene Gregerson Dutton and a grandson Todd Bergerson.

There is no doubt a big German dinner with all her family was waiting for her along with that special dance with Dad.

We will miss you. And we will keep you in our hearts forever.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service was held on June 20, 2017 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery.