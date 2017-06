The 6th annual Tom McGonigal Memorial Kids’ Fishing Day, sponsored by Sons of American Legion Post #35, will be held Saturday, June 17 at Sandstone Reservoir (west of Baker, south of Plevna). Roads will be marked.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. for kids ages 2-17 and educational stations and fishing at 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kids are asked to bring their own poles as supplies are limited. Lunch will be provided to participants.

Only shoreline fishing allowed.