Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

that if you and your ex agree on everything, you can file a Joint Petition for Divorce and/or Parenting Plan? Filing a Joint Petition can save you time in the long run but you could also lose important rights. So it’s a good idea to talk an attorney first and make sure that you and your ex still agree on everything. You can complete a Joint Petition online using interactive software that creates legal forms based on the information you provide.

To find the interactive Joint Petition form, please visit the Families & Kids section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.