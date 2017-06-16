Baker Police Department

•June 5, 2017 – June 11, 2017 – 35 Calls for service: 1 report of criminal mischief; 6 agency assists; 3 public assists; 2 vehicle unlocks; 12 traffic stops; 5 animal complaints; 3 non injury vehicle crashes; 3 law enforcement information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

Fallon County Sheriff’s Office

On February 1, 2017, search warrants were served on the residence of Ms. Kayla Kloetzke and Mr. Leroy Cunningham of 10 Hill Top Road in Baker. Illegal drug and drug paraphernalia were seized. Charges are pending at this time. On March 13, a search warrant was conducted at the residence of Mr. Aaron Warner of 10 South 1st Street East in Baker, where stolen property, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia were recovered. Charges are pending at this time. On March 16, several search warrants were served at 325 Airport Road at the residence of Mr. Eric Mitchell, in which stolen property, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia were recovered. Charges are currently pending. Several search warrants were conducted on a house, camper, and vehicle in Plevna on Ms. Shanna Medearis of Plevna, on March 30. Illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered and charges are currently pending. On April 21, a search warrant was served on the residence of Mr. Skylar Thomas of Sandstone Road in Baker. Illegal drug charges are pending at this time. All of these search warrants were conducted by the Fallon County Sheriff’s Office with Cooperation with Baker Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Drug Task Force.

On June 7, 2017, at approximately 2100 hours a 911 call came into the Fallon County Dispatch Center for a four wheeler accident. The accident occurred between Northside Trucking and Baker Metal. One male sustained minor injuries.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Megan M. Haibeck, Rapid City, S.D., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 5/4/17.

•Iulian Osoianu, Palatine, Ill., speeding – truck non-interstate, exceed nighttime 55 MPH limit, 64/55, bond forfeited $105, ticket issued 10/27/16.

City Court

•Brian K. Beach, Ekalaka, operating with expired registration, failure to re-register, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 5/20/17.

•Justin Kent Rudicel, Plevna, violation of a no contact order, fine of $585 with $300 suspended on conditions for six months (12/8/17), credit of $150 given for two days time served prior to conviction, jail of 180 days with 178 days suspended on conditions for six months, credit for two days served prior to sentencing, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 5/24/17.

•April Louise Stone, Victor, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed by Prosecution, with prejudice, per plea bargain agreement, ticket issued 1/6/17.

•April Louise Stone, Victor, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed by Prosecution, with prejudice, per plea bargain agreement, ticket issued 1/7/17.

•April Louise Stone, Victor, resisting arrest, fine of $575 with $250 suspended on conditions for 18 months (12/5/18), jail of 180 days with 180 days suspended on conditions for 18 months, to run consecutive with charges 1 & 2, Public Defender fees of $125, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court Costs/Restitution, Public Defender $125, attend, complete, comply and be responsible for all associated costs of Mandatory Dangerous Drug Information Course, SCRAM drug patch for six months, defendant given credit of felony probation monitoring for substance abuse conviction, Court to be notified of any violations, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and or drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, defendant shall write a sincere letter of apology to Officer Cameron Farrell for her attacks on him and file a copy with the Court by 7/1/17, ticket issued 1/6/17.

•April Louise Stone, Victor, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, marijuana (60 grams or less), 1st offense, fine of $575 with $250 suspended on conditions for 18 months (12/5/18), deferred imposition of sentence, up to maximum allowed by law, on conditions for 18 months, six months maximum allowed by law, to run consecutive with charges 1 & 3, attend, complete, comply and be responsible for all associated costs of the Dangerous Drug Information Course and follow all recommendations of the Licensed Addiction Counselor, enroll by 6/15/17, complete by 12/30/17, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court Costs/Restitution, Public Defender $125, attend, complete, comply and be responsible for all associated costs of Mandatory Dangerous Drug Information Course, SCRAM drug patch for six months, defendant given credit of felony probation monitoring for substance abuse conviction, Court to be notified of any violations, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and or drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, defendant shall write a sincere letter of apology to Officer Cameron Farrell for her attacks on him and file a copy with the Court by 7/1/17, ticket issued 1/6/17.

•April Louise Stone, Victor, disorderly conduct, fine of $185, jail of ten days with ten days suspended on conditions for 18 months (12/5/18), jail to run consecutive to charges 2 & 3, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court Costs/Restitution, Public Defender $125, attend, complete, comply and be responsible for all associated costs of Mandatory Dangerous Drug Information Course, SCRAM drug patch for six months, defendant given credit of felony probation monitoring for substance abuse conviction, Court to be notified of any violations, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and or drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, defendant shall write a sincere letter of apology to Officer Cameron Farrell for her attacks on him and file a copy with the Court by 7/1/17, ticket issued 1/6/17.