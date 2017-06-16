Gotta Question

Q: What happened to the $15 million in reserves that the Baker school had?

Answered by Jon Wrzesinski, Superintendent, Baker Public Schools

A: The reserves that the Baker school has are primarily in the building reserve fund (please refer to the previous answers as to where those monies can be spent) and these monies as well as any other school monies are open to public viewing. The Baker Schools are fortunate and have very nice facilities, some newer some older and these buildings are in a constant state of change which require consistent attention as to not get behind in their upkeep and maintenance, thus a sound reserve is being fiscally responsible.