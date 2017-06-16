Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 15, 2007 —

Baker Air Service has contracted with Gander Mountain, outdoor retail stores, to build three different full-size display planes for their stores. The first plane, a Cessna 140, is finished and will be on display at the Baker Air Show. . .Jackie Rost will celebrate her 70th birthday June 23 in Miles City. . .Josh Stieg of Baker ran his first marathon in the Governor’s Cup in Helena, June 2. Steig placed 12th overall out of 76 runners and fifth in his age group. Shirley Sakelaris also ran in the Governor’s 5K race. . .Sixth annual Bump N Run was held Sunday, June 10. . .Fourth annual Lights of Life fundraiser for FMC was held June 3. Fifty-four luminaries were lit by Steve, Karol and Travis Zachmann. . .Fifteen Baker and Plevna youth and five adults left June 15 for their mission at St. Thomas. The United Trinity Lutheran Parish Youth, comprised of youth from Baker, Plevna and Ekalaka, conducted many fundraisers for the trip to St. Thomas Virgin Islands. . .First place winners in the Father/Son Look Alike Contest were Bruce Inion and son BJ. Second place went to Jason Coulter and son Gentre and third place winners were Grandpa Reiny Barth and grandson Rexx Wiman. Honorable mention went to Wade Skartved and son Chance. . .Brandon Buerkle of Baker hit a hole-in-one at the Lakeview Country Club golf course June 2. He made the shot on hole number seven.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 13, 1997 —

The folks at Ismay have planned their fifth annual Joe Montana Day for July 5. . .Cheryl Stanhope, Tanya Schmidt and Tiffany Schmidt have earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award. In preparation for the award, each girl had to do a service project. . .Napton Consignment, next to the American Legion, will be holding its grand opening June 17-21. . .Peace Lutheran Church in Plevna honored Jim and Peggy Hagadone on their 25th wedding anniversary and Ruth and Leonard Hoenke on their 50th anniversary. . .Melanie Lund, manager of Norwest Bank, Baker, and her co-workers Paula Haar, Vivian Pinnow, LeeAnn Koppinger and Sandy Powell were looking for a community project to help a senior citizen. It was suggested they help Mrs. Ruth Young who was in need of a step leading from the entryway of her mobile home. The 93 year old retired teacher, whose eyesight has been failing, was having difficulty maneuvering over the cement blocks that served as her walkway. Everyone pitched in and Mrs. Young now has a new square platform to walk on along with hand rails. . . RSVP volunteers Teddy Stoddard, Doris Benner, Lauretta Stenglein and Eunice Higgins have volunteered to clean up a section of highway east of Baker several times a year. It is a total of four miles.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 11, 1987 —

Fallon County Day plans set for July 5. . .Five local girls, Tanya Gamrath, Barbie Spriggs, Shelley Diegel, Mandy Barrett and Tammy Hornung attended UND Williston’s Lewis and Clark Girls Basketball Camp. . .Fallon County 4-H Council has awarded this year’s 4-H scholarship to Theresa Logar . . .Dave and Dorothy Gray will celebrate their 50th anniversary June 21; Betty Stanhope will celebrate her 80th birthday June 21; Clarence and Montie Sipma will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 25. . .Farewell picnic held in the city park for Laura and Royal Shepard . . .At Shuck’s Golf Tournament held last Sunday, Jack Zuman won a set of clubs and a golf bag; Jim Sibernagel was first place in the championship flight and second in the tournament; Ron Meredith was first in the tournament and first in the Bogie Flight; Walt Stieg won a color TV for being closest to the pin on hole No. 3.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 9, 1977 —

“After 37 years it’s time to retire,” said 63 year old Ralph Griffith, a long-time Baker resident. Ralph was honored for his 37 years of service for Montana-Dakota Utilities at a retirement dinner at Green Acres June 4. . .The 30th anniversary session of Montana Girls State opened in Helena Saturday. Presiding at the convocation was Mikell Neumann, counselor from Baker. Fallon County is also represented by Roxi Harris, Baker High School delegate, and Susan Geving from Plevna High School. . .Pictured is Rev. E. W. Lentz and family who recently moved to Baker to pastor the local Assembly of God Church. . . It was a big event 30 years ago when quadruplets were born to Ed and Esther Randash in Baker and it will be a big event June 1 when the three surviving siblings celebrate the anniversary of their birth. . .Jesse, Billy, Sheila, Steve and Doug, children of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schell, held an open house honoring their parents on their 25th wedding anniversary, May 29. . .Dan Becker, 13 year old state AAU wrestling champion, will be leaving Saturday with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Becker, for Hayward, Calif., where he will participate in the Western Zone National Tournament.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 15, 1967 —

Dick Schmidt reports 12 new track records have been established the last three years by members of his track team. . .Merritt Duffield receives from Margaret Lathrop the largest amount of money in the Who’s Who contest – $200. Sharon Moore is the winner of the week. . .Pictured are the graduating seniors from Plevna High School: Doug Ellingson, Arlinda Rieger, Roy Rieger, Nancy Thielen, Doug Holmes, Clyde Leischner, Linda Lang, Gary Schuetzle, Judy McNaney, Marilyn Redman and Marcy Frank. . .Among four Montana men recently completing the Radiological Defense Officer course at Montana State University was Max V. Mueller of Baker.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 13, 1957 —

A new dance hall 32×70 is being built by Connie Hatton on his Green Acres property. . .Taking up where he left off last year, Jim Pat Niccum is training local youth in baseball. . .Edgar Boucher, local car and implement dealer, was installed as president of the Baker Lions Club at the meeting held Monday evening. . .J. K. Munsell stated the first of the week that plans are progressing for installation of a four lane bowling alley in the Sawyer Store building recently purchased by him. . .Willett Owens, new owner of the Baker Hotel, was in Baker Wednesday, June 12, and stated he planned to take over the hotel property Saturday, June 15.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 12, 1947 —

The Baker Lions Club will be expecting to see all you people from near and far at the thoroughbred horse races in Baker this weekend, June 14-15. . .Mr. and Mrs. Earl Jacobs and Mr. and Mrs. L. F. Burns and family returned Thursday after having traveled 6,000 miles with never a flat tire. . .The city council this week replaced R. Engstrom and E. Sara with Harry Hoke as city police. He will have general duty for the present and later will share the work with the assistant water superintendent. . .The Kit Kat Klub opened again this week bigger and better than before. Vera and Bill Campbell have made numerous improvements and have practically made the building over after it was ravaged by fire last winter.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 10, 1937 —

Members of the Commercial Club enjoyed a film shown by Gib Ziedler, county agent, and made plans for a good Fallon County Fair in 1937. . .Commencement exercises will be held for 61 Fallon County eighth graders Wednesday afternoon at the Legion Hall. Supt. A. O. Gullidge will be the speaker. . .Word was received today from the State Highway Commission that bids will be let June 30 for the new Baker-Plevna highway. . .The early bird gets the worm and Larry Busch was the first voter to register under the new law, therefore, Larry is No. 1 voter, Holger Trandum No. 2 and a dignified matron of Baker No. 3.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 9, 1927 —

F. E. Rose is sick with spotted fever and is being taken care of at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Ralph Keener. . .The following pupils stood highest in the county in the state eighth grade examinations which were given in April and May: Myrtle Stockfish, Westmore; Katherine Hoke, Westmore; Eldon Conser, Plevna; Alice Redman, Spring Creek School; Evelyn Huber, Ludwig School; and Erna Krug, Plevna. . .Fire caused by the explosion of a gasoline tank at the Rufus Cate farm resulted in about $1,000 damage Monday. Rufus had his feed and the remainder of his seed grain stored in the granary and was getting ready to go out in the field to work with the help of Ray Corey. He was at the granary getting seed and filling the engine with gasoline. Gail, his six year old son, was also on the scene snapping a flint gun, a spark flew into the tank, causing an instant explosion. . .Fallon County Fair Board F. M. Hopper, Ollie; George McHoes, Plevna; L. Price, Larry Burns and Larry Busch, held a very important meeting at the courthouse Tuesday afternoon. Preliminary arrangements were made to hold a fair Aug. 25-27.