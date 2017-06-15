Pamela Annette Hickey, 67

Pamela Annette Hickey, age 67, of Miles City passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of June 7, 2017, at her home in Miles City.

Pam was born March 1, 1950, in Rapid City, S.D to Roger and Betty Nicks. Pam’s father was a Sergeant in the US Air Force Bombers Division. Pam was raised in Baker, Mont. and graduated from Baker High School in 1968. She was employed with the Baker Answering Service and met a young police officer by the name of Robert Delaine Hickey. They were married on October 25, 1969, and had been married 47 years.

Pam was an avid bowler, loved golfing with her husband, made beautiful dolls which won many blue ribbons at the county fair. She loved playing cards and was a wonderful dancing partner with her husband to country music. Pam was a wonderful loving partner in marriage but also with her husband’s businesses, partner in the Baker School Bus Service for 30 years. Pam was also at her husband’s side with the Mini Store and was an outstanding short order cook. She was last employed at Reynolds Grocery in the Deli Department in Miles City. Pam was a very loving mother to her children. She was a sweetheart and loved her children, grandkids and sisters. Pam loved everyone in her circle of family and friends. She always had a kind word for everybody.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother. Pam is survived by her husband Robert Delaine Hickey; children: Robert (Rob) Hickey II, Betty-Jaye Kosbab (Kallie), two grandchildren: Destany Kosbab and Damion Kosbab; a sister Vivian (Victor) Blake and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Services were held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Wibaux Park. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.