Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•May 29, 2017 – June 4, 2017 – 27 Calls for service: 3 citizen assists; 6 animal complaints; 6 law enforcement information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 7 traffic stops/1 eluding law enforcement; 2 agency assists; 2 vehicle unlocks; multiple contacts regarding an individual that was ultimately transported to a mental health facility in Billings; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

District Court Sentencings

Justice Court

•James Tyler Gardner, Gillette, Wyo., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 79/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 5/18/17.

•Rochefellor Horts Gillam, Plevna, driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $1,085 with $700 suspended on conditions for six months (12/1/17), jail of 180 days with 179 days suspended on conditions for six months, attend, complete and comply with the ACT/Prime for Life Course and follow all recommendations of the Licensed Addiction Counselor and pay for all associated costs, report by 6/14/17 complete by 11/15/17, loss of driver’s license by the State of Montana to be determined by the State of Montana, restricted probationary license recommended only with the installation of the ignition interlock device, the Defendant is restricted to driving only a motor vehicle equipped with a functioning ignition interlock device during the probationary period and shall pay the costs of leasing, installing and maintaining the device, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, attend, complete, comply and pay for chemical dependence assessment, education course and treatment and follow all recommendations of the counselor, ignition interlock device on any vehicle driven, Scram compliance monitoring bracelet for six months with credit for two weeks given pre-trial (removal of SCRAM on 11/17/17), shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and or drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 5/5/17.

•Rochefellor Horts Gillam, Plevna, unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway, $75, ticket issued 5/5/17.

•Rochefellor Horts Gillam, Plevna, seatbelt violation, $20, ticket issued 5/5/17.

City Court

•Johnathon Jacob Arnson, Marmarth, N.D., disorderly conduct, fine of $185, deferred imposition of jail sentence, up to maximum allowed by law, on conditions for six months (12/1/17), ten days maximum allowed by law, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fee and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, defendant and/or Attorney to Motion Court for withdrawal of Guilty Plea and dismissal of charge(s) upon completion of Deferred Imposition of Sentence/Judgement requirements and deadline, (section 46-18-204 MCA), ticket issued 5/2/17.