Timely Tips and Tidbits

June is wedding month. The following are a few beauty tips for the lovely bride.
The Beautiful Bride
By Sherry Vogel
June is wedding month. The following are a few beauty tips for the lovely bride.
• Use waterproof eye makeup. Most brides cry at their weddings.
• Use a long lasting lipstick. Apply the color once at the beginning of the day, and remoisturize a couple of times to keep lips luscious and picture-perfect.
• Relax! A relaxed bride is a beautiful bride. A wedding succeeds as long as you end up married at the end of the day. Everything else is just gravy.
* Bridal Beauty Tips – Nina Callaway