Timely Tips and Tidbits

June is wedding month. The following are a few beauty tips for the lovely bride.

The Beautiful Bride

By Sherry Vogel

June is wedding month. The following are a few beauty tips for the lovely bride.

• Use waterproof eye makeup. Most brides cry at their weddings.

• Use a long lasting lipstick. Apply the color once at the beginning of the day, and remoisturize a couple of times to keep lips luscious and picture-perfect.

• Relax! A relaxed bride is a beautiful bride. A wedding succeeds as long as you end up married at the end of the day. Everything else is just gravy.

* Bridal Beauty Tips – Nina Callaway