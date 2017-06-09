A Study of the Northeast Region

When Mrs. Johnson’s 4th grade class was studying the Northeast Region of the United States in social studies they made a museum.

By Hope Gonsioroski

When Mrs. Johnson’s 4th grade class was studying the Northeast Region of the United States in social studies they made a museum. Mrs. Johnson had the students pick several topics to study and make a display of it. Halle Brown said, “I was glad that we did the museum because I learned a lot.” Mrs. Johnson’s husband brought in display cases for the materials. He also brought in old items like an old camera, an iron, a horn spoon, and a sausage stuffer. Some of the topics the class had on display included the Hersey Park, Yale University, weaving, Ben Franklin, Niagara Falls, the Boston Marathon, maple syrup and Thomas Edison. We all had a lot of fun and learned about the Northeast’s history and present.