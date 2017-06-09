Queen Competition at State Rodeo Finals

The queen competition for the Montana State High School Rodeo Finals began June 5 as three Montana High School cowgirls vie for the title of 2017 Montana High School Rodeo Queen. The three contestants are Sierra Belvin, Amanda Russell, and Rylee Anderson.

Sierra Belvin, Reed Point, will compete in goat tying, pole bending, breakaway roping, team roping and barrel racing.

Amanda Russell, Ennis, competes in goat tying, pole bending, breakaway roping and barrel racing.

Rylee Anderson, Billings, will be competing in goat tying and pole bending.

The finale for these three charming ladies will be in the Fallon County Fairgrounds arena Saturday at 1:30 p.m. as one will win the title of Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic, or the all coveted title of 2017 Montana High School Rodeo Queen.