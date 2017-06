By Joan Grammond

The Patchwork Quilt Guild met on May 9, 2017, at Thee Garage. There were five members present.

The project was to continue working on the Dresden plate quilt.

Linda Clark showed her Drunkard’s Path runner and a sewing tool bag.

This month, on June 13, 2017, the guild will meet at Thee Garage at 10 am. The project is the Drunkard’s Path Table Runner using the pattern card Deb gave us in March.

Anyone who wants to join us is welcome to come and see and join us for lunch.