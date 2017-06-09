New Community Information Kiosk

At a glance it looks like someone installed a new telephone booth on the edge of the Bank of Baker parking lot, on the north shore of the Baker Lake.

By Sherry Vogel

Although you will never hear a ring tone or be connected to an operator from this booth, you will be able to get connected to information.

This is the new community information board that the City of Baker had constructed a few years back. The Bank of Baker donated the centrally located site.

The information kiosk is available to be used to display any event that will be taking place in the local area. It will display the annual school sports calendar, Chamber events and any community event of interest to local people: garage sales, lost and found posters, etc.

When the three-sided kiosk is complete it will be illuminated, making it convenient for viewing from your vehicle.

To post your event please contact SMART at 406-778-2020 or 121 S. Main St., Baker.