Legal Tip of the Week

that an attorney cannot give you legal advice without seeing your paperwork? If you have an appointment with an attorney, make sure to bring any documents that you want help with or are related to your case. You will get the most out of your appointment by having your documents organized by date. Use an old envelope, binder, or file folder to keep your court documents organized, and always bring it with you to every appointment with an attorney.

For more information, please visit the Legal System section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.