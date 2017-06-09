FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 8, 2007 —

The Montana Transportation Commission awarded a contract June 5 to pave 10.3 miles of Highway 323 between Ekalaka and Alzada. The contract for $4.35 million was awarded to Prince, Inc. of Forsyth. . .Alltel Wireless is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting out tower lights at the company’s cell site outside Baker. Vandals have shot out warning lights required by the FAA at least five times since November. . .High temperature June 3 was 78 degrees. . .Longfellow School ended the year with a breakfast for students reaching the grade level reading goal. Ryan Espeland and Caden Dukard received special awards for the most points earned during the school year. . .The evening of May 23, ToyBox Daycare and Preschool celebrated its first annual preschool graduation. Proud graduates receiving diplomas and ready for kindergarten are Taylor Bertsch, Halle Burdick, Gabe Gonsioroski, Macee Hadley, Dillon Hickey, Bryce Hufford, Javan Kesinger, Taylor Miller, Trenton Collins, Taylor Dean, Paige Inion, Michael Rusch, Alissa Schell and Ethan Verke. . .Eighth annual Baker Car Show was held June 2 with 61 cars in the show. The Best of Show trophy went to Dennis and Sherry Varner’s 1934 Chevy. . .A surprise birthday party for Dave Hickey will be held June 9 at Thee Garage. . .Preceptor Psi and Xi Alpha Nu Sororities honored Betty Kusler as their First Lady of the Year. . .Baker Livestock Commission owners were informed May 31 the Commission was quarantined. This has come about because a cow that came through the yard May 1 tested positive for brucellosis.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 6, 1997 —

According to Baker Police Chief Randy Ketterling, at approximately 1:48 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, Police Sergeant Pat Knipp was shot in the lower back by an unknown assailant. The shooting took place behind Larry’s Service Center. Knipp was wearing his ballistic vest at the time and the bullet did not enter his body. . .Video Tyme has changed hands and is now under new management. Shawn and Brandye Ranum purchased the business and took over operation of the establishment May 15. . .Betty Stanhope will celebrate her 90th birthday June 15. . .Two lucky babies received layettes from Beta Sigma Phi Sorority of Baker. These babies had the distinction of being the girl and boy born closest to Mother’s Day. Receiving the girl’s layette was Tyla Herbst, daughter of James and Kim Herbst. The boy’s layette was presented to Zane Tunby, son of Randy and Amanda Tunby . . .Baker Community Church is hosting an ice cream social to benefit the family of Paul Tinnes who was recently in an auto accident. . .Baker teachers Robert M. Curry, Donna Abrams and Janice Rustad are three of only 120 teachers selected from Minnesota, North and South Dakota and Montana to attend a three day lignite education seminar.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 4, 1987 —

The layette items donated by the Beta Sigma Phi chapters were given to Gary and Helene Berger and Emily for the baby girl born closest to Mother’s Day. The baby boy’s items were given to Paul and Sue Neiman and Michael. . .Carmen Rost was named winner of the annual Bausch & Lomb Science Award last week at Baker High School. . .Willard and Evelyn Malcom will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 14. . . A plaque in memory of Matthew Mangold has arrived and is in place on the concession stand at the Fallon County softball complex. . .Bowling banquet held at exhibit hall May 30. Marine Helgerson was named “Star of Yesteryear” and will have her name engraved on the plaque along with Vi Rasmuson and Gwen Setinc who were chosen for this award the previous two years. Edna Straub was presented with an engraved candy dish for her 15 years of serving as president of the Women’s Association.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 2, 1977 —

Third annual Little Britches Rodeo, sponsored by the Baker Lions Club, was a great success with excellent rodeo weather. . .Pictured is four year old Bobby Wheeler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Wheeler, as he casts a wary eye on the 11 1/2 pound northern pike in the hands of local fisherman, M. A. Obrigewitsch. Little Bobby was part of a four man fishing crew trying their luck at Lindstrom’s Dam south of Baker Memorial Day. . .Friday, May 27, Bernell Pfeifle crowned his daughter, Rhonda, as Worthy Advisor to the Rainbow Girls at the Masonic Temple in Baker. . .Announcement was made of the appointment of L. (Bud) Price as an Action council member to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in San Mateo, Calif., and Washington, D.C. Price owns L. Price Co. in Baker. . .Mr. Mylen Bohle of Plevna has just completed the Conklin Leadership Preparation Program in Minneapolis. He has been awarded the position of distributor in the Conklin organization.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 8, 1967 —

Jon Striebel, Student Council president of Baker High School, is pictured accepting all the trophies won by the school during the past year. Included are first place divisional track, first for conference basketball, second for divisional basketball, first for invitational girls track and free throw trophy for Eastern Divisional Tourney. . .Mr. and Mrs. Jim Anderson were elected vice presidents of Jaycees and Jayceens at the state convention in Great Falls. . .Winning contestor from the Baker area at the Little Britches Rodeo in Wibaux June 2-3, was Carol MacKay, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bud MacKay of Willard. She won the Junior Champion All-Around Cowgirl with 150 1/2 points. . . A fire at the Leonard Becker farm north of the drive-in theatre completely destroyed a newly remodeled hog barn at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building was a wooden structure and burned with such intensity that 30 pigs from 40 to 70 pounds were destroyed.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 6, 1957 —

The Past Presidents Parley of the American Legion Auxiliary gave a tea Saturday afternoon at the Legion Hall in honor of the Gold Star Mothers. Mrs. Adolph Rieger, Montana’s Mother of the Year, was a special guest. . . Rev. F. M. Speakman from Lawrenceburg, Tenn., will arrive in Baker this week. He has been called as pastor of the Baker Southern Baptist Church and will conduct his first service June 9. . .Pack 29 held their annual wiener roast June 1 at the Ervin Keirle home. . .A business deal was completed in Baker May 29 when Willett Owens purchased the Baker Hotel property from George Severson. . . Next Saturday will be Circus Day in Baker. Early Saturday morning the Carson & Barnes three ring, wild animal circus will start to roll into Baker to begin the day’s activities.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 5, 1947 —

At a meeting held at Plevna May 28, called by farmers of the surrounding territory, the matter of roads was discussed. It was decided that a representative group from each district surrounding Plevna should meet with the county commissioners of Fallon County to see what could be done towards getting passable roads. . .Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Rost, whose friendly faces have been seen 14 years or more around the Commercial Hotel, last week sold the hotel to Mr. and Mrs. Art Huber of Herried, S.D. They took a house trailer in on the deal and expect to leave soon on a trip visiting relatives and enjoying a vacation. . .The long needed rains came at last in sufficient amounts so crops can be revived and get a growing spurt. A surprising lot of damage has already been done to crops by the heavy freeze and drought.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 3, 1937 —

This country was swept by the worst dust storm in its history last Friday evening a little after seven o’clock. The clouds were about a mile high from the ground. A solid black mass moved in close to an 80 mile gale. People in cars and those on foot rushed to shelter, but were covered in dirt before reaching it. In spite of the fury of the storm little actual damage happened except that resulting from the ruined fields. . .The county machinery is grading Main Street from the Russell-Proctor corners to Railroad Avenue and oil hauled in from the Montana-Dakota Utilities wells will be used on it. . .A new oil company has been formed in Baker and the members are K. A. Fair and Firman Loveless, owners of the Baker Motor Co.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 2, 1927 —

A defective gas pipe in the basement of the Bert Smith home caused an explosion and fire Sunday night. Bert was burned around the face and hands as was his niece who he carried to safety. Mrs. Smith was not injured. . .John Findlater, one of the oldtimers of Fallon County, has made preparations to drill a gas well on his property which is located just outside the city limits, just east of the courthouse. . .Baker is to have an osteopath doctor in the person of W. L. Tindall of Kirksville, Mo. His office will be in the First National Bank building. . .Oscar Ness brought in 19 coyote pups Thursday he had dug out of their underground quarters and received a nice bounty.