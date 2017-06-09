Fallon Creek Cattlewomen to host “Urban Meets Rural” tour

The Fallon Creek Cattlewomen invite their urban friends and neighbors to a day in the country full of ranch tours, activities and a beef barbeque on Saturday, July 8.

“Urban Meets Rural Day” is offered at no charge to those interested in learning more about how ranchers raise healthy, sustainable beef and care for the land. A ranch tour will be followed by a picnic in the open, pasture golf, horse shoes, roping lessons for the little ones, a silent auction, and more fun, games and prize for all ages. Wrapping up the day will be a beef barbeque with chefs from Miles City’s Rib and Chop House on site to fry steaks and serve a specially prepared full-course meal.

Registration is available at First Interstate Bank and Stockman Bank in Miles City, and also through Eventbrite.com. Attendees are asked to register by June 26. Departure for the tour is at 10 a.m. from the First Interstate Bank parking lot on Haynes Ave. in Miles City, and at 10:30 a.m. from the Bank of Baker parking lot in Baker the day of the event. Transportation will be provided for those who do not want to bring their own vehicle.

For more information contact Jeanne Drange at 406-772-5671 or Karen Drga at 406-772-5715.