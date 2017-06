MISSOULA – Darby Bettenhausen, of Baker, was named to the University of Montana’s spring semester 2017 Dean’s List with a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or high and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits.

Darby is the daughter of Shane and Carole Bettenhausen of Baker.