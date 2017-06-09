Baker High School Report Cards June 9, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Schools · 0 Comment Students grades 7, 9, 10 and 11 can pick up report cards at the BHS Office, they will not be mailed. Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Baker High SchoolReport Cards