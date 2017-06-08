Free Physicals will be offered to Baker and Plevna students who will be in grades 7-12 this fall. The dates for the Pre-Physicals will be on Wed. June 21 and Mon. July 10 from 8 a.m. to Noon at the Fallon County Public Health Dept. The Doctor Appointments at the clinic will be held at a later date. If you cannot make it to the pre-physical or the Dr. Appointment you will have to schedule an appointment at your convenience and pay for your own Physical. Call BHS at 406-778-3329 to schedule your appointment.

