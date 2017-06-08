Commissioner Proceedings

TUESDAY, MAY 30, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF MAY 22-26, 2017.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week May 22-26, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Abstain. The motion carried.

9:41am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

PLANNER ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT UPDATES

9:44am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to appoint Shelley MacKay Dean to the Fallon County Planning Board as representative on the Little Beaver Conservation District. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to grant the 3-year extension of major subdivision by TransCanada Keystone Pipeline for the work force camp. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

9:50am Jason left the meeting.

Planner Administrative Assistant provided the following report:

George Bailey and Phillip Huft have scheduled a meeting with Forrest, Kevin and Mary Grube regarding the possibility of subdividing with annexation.

Permitting differently with Army Corps will not affect the floodplain permitting.

Emergency Action Plan was filed on May 25th in the Clerk & Reorders Office.

9:56am Mary left the meeting.

10:00am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Shop Updates – One of the trucks needs to be ethered to start, even when it’s 70 degrees out. Discussion followed on possible problems that could be causing starting issues.

10:04am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Discussion on windshield replacements that are needed. Tub grinder in from the landfill for repairs. Senior Bus needs to go to Ford for check engine light. Eventually will need to do a software update on the laptop in order to read codes.

Moved Sprinter over to the auction bay.

NW Fuel Systems came and looked at Fuel Master and will be providing a quote to upgrade the system.

Lengthy discussion on the fuel tanks, system and forth coming regulation changes.

Road Updates – Trying to finish with the Wenz pit. Then will reclaim it. Cold mix came in last week.

Received a complaint on 7585 and 7583 Hwy 12 W. in regards to grading driveways. Road Supervisor stated that there was grass growing up in the roadway and they will be back out to redo many of the driveways, as the grass needs to dry out and will be re-done.

10:31am Alba left the meeting.

Final pay out for the Coal Bank Creek and Webster Road Box Culverts

10:39am Chuck Lee, DES/911 joined the meeting.

Baker Lake Dewatering – The Corps permit came through. DEQ will be coming through this week. MDT – will have to wait to see what their questions and concerns are. Planning Dept. is good to go on the Floodplain.

Direct Electric will start working on electrical box for dewatering project this week and will coordinate with MDU.

10:41am Chuck left the meeting.

Brosz Engineering went and looked at Losing’s culvert; dewatering will not be a problem at the rate of pumping. It would be a heavy rainfall issue.

10:47am Chuck Lee, DES/911 rejoined the meeting.

The truck route signs and minimal maintenance signs have been ordered.

10:50am Bobby left the meeting.

10:54am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

COUNTY DEVELOPMENT UPDATES

Jason reported on permits received. Jasen Wyrick, Wyrick Construction is getting the letter from SHPO that his pit is a Cultural Pit.

Griffith Bids – restroom building and amphitheater, First Dakota will take it out of their bid and allow the bid to be granted to Griffith Steel. Commission approves the Gazebo, restroom building, and amphitheater.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve awarding Griffith Steel the Amphitheater repair. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

11:05am Chuck left the meeting.

Jim Leischner is going to work with EMC on buildings that were missed in the hail damage repair quotes.

Jason reported on the pay estimate to First Dakota.

The large Museum building roof is of a heavy gauge and need to get in contact with manufacturer. It is a commercial grade roof.

11:25am Jim Wosepka, Wosepka Accounting and Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

11:27am Barb Ketterling, Treasurer and Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined the meeting.

Jason advised the Commission of his travel schedule for the next few weeks.

AUDIT EXIT CONFERENCE

Jim reviewed the audit with the Commission in detail. Jim also explained the different funds the county has. Oil and Gas revenues were down and created a 2 million dollar deficit. Fallon County’s total cash balance on June 30, 2016 was $88,057,666 of which $42,403,498 was held for other governmental entities.

Commissioner Ranum moved to approve the Fiscal Year 2016 Audit Report by Jim Wosepka Accounting. Seconded by Commissioner Rost. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

11:48am Jim, Barb, Brenda, Darcy, and Jason left the meeting.

12:02pm

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT -NON-AGENDA ITEMS

Robert Pfund, KFLN appeared for public comment.

Commissioner Baldwin gave updates on the following:

The concession stands at the Fairgrounds are complete.

TransCanada Keystone Pipeline for the work force camp extended until 2020.

Army Corp permit came through on the Dewatering Project.

Audit report is complete.

Robert asked for a 1-year anniversary recap of the Tornado. Commission postponed until a later date.

1:21pm Robert left the meeting.

1:25pm

Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and made a motion to move into closed session for personnel. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and made the motion to approve the evaluation. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

2:24pm Jim Leischner, D & J Insurance and Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

2:28pm Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk & Recorder and Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE AND WORK COMP INSURANCE

Queried the Commission on Property Casualty Insurance and Cyber Security exposure and needs.

Commission approves getting Cyber Security Insurance with our current deductible.

Work Comp. Insurance – Discussion on Travelers and Victory Company comparisons. Commission approves to stay with current provider – Victory.

3:09pm Julie left the meeting.

3:11pm Jim left the meeting.

3:13pm Jason and Debbie left the meeting.

3:15pm Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and made a motion to move into closed session for personnel. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and made a motion to proceed with recommendation. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

3:46pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Discussion followed on lower roof replacement on exhibit hall.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the change order for the lower roof replacement of the exhibit hall. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

4:00pm Jason left the meeting.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEKS OF MAY 1-5, 8-12, & 15-19, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week May 15-19, 2017. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Nay. The motion carried.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week May 8-12, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Nay. The motion carried.

4:38pm Chanse Hoenke joined the meeting.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week May 1-5, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Nay. The motion carried.

4:51pm Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined the meeting.

INTERIM CLEANING AGREEMENT LAST CHANSE CLEANING SERVICE

Discussion of an interim cleaning contract and clarification as to what needs to be included pertaining to scope of work. Some items were added to the bid that were not in the original part of what Primo Cleaning originally started out doing. Commissioner Baldwin said that the Commission expects Chanse to fulfill whatever Primo was doing on the old verbal agreement.

Darcy asked when the re-bid of cleaning contracts would be done. Commission advised, soon.

Darcy will try to complete before next week.

4:56pm Darcy and Chanse left the meeting.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed E-mails/Letters, Revenues, Reports, Board Minutes/Agendas, Misc. items

Signed Encroachment Permit numbers 622-632 for MidRivers Telephone to bore under various roads.

5:20pm ADJOURN

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder