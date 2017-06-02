Testing Livestock Water for Sulfates

Water is the most important nutrient for livestock. A quality and safe water supply is essential to the production of healthy livestock.

By Elin Kittelmann,

County Agent

Water is the most important nutrient for livestock. A quality and safe water supply is essential to the production of healthy livestock. If water is not suitable for consumption, it can adversely affect the growth, reproduction and productivity of livestock. Often it is excessive salinity-too high concentration of dissolved solids of various kinds that affect water quality in our area.

Testing water annual, if not more frequently, will help establish a baseline for the quality of water on your operation, as well as ensure the health of your livestock. Now is a great time to test your livestock water. Keep in mind as we move into July and August water may become more concentrated with salts and livestock will also drink more water as the temperature increases.

The Fallon-Carter County Extension Office has water testing meters. In addition to testing for Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) free of charge, we are now able to test for sulfate in our office. If you have questions or would like to get a water sample tested, please contact the Fallon/Carter Extension Office 406- 778-7110.

If you have any questions or would like further sampling instructions, feel free to contact me by email at elin.westover@montana.edu or by phone 406-778-7110.