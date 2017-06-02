Spartans participate at State Track

2017 was a banner year for the Baker Spartan Track and Field Team. We had eight school records broken during the course of the season and both the boys and girls came away with 2nd place trophies at the State Track Meet.

The State Meet started on Friday with the 4X100 relays. The girls won their trial heat and the boys finished third to qualify for the finals. Cleet Wrzesinski got the first medal, winning the Long Jump with a distance of 22’ 1. That jump also broke the school record. Javon DeGrand followed with a fifth place finish in Discus with a throw of 141’.

Saturday morning started with the finals in both the 4X100 relays. The girls came out with the third place medal in a time of 50.7, breaking the school record that they set on Friday. Savanah Burkhalter, Katie Wang, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson competed on the relay for the Lady Spartans. The boys team, featuring Kory Dolph, Daniel Rost, Angus Lund, and Cleet Wrzesinski, placed fifth with a time 43.98. Madison Reddick placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 120’ 6, and Macee Hadley got sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:27.98

Cleet Wrzesinski had four individual finals on Saturday. He won three events; the 110 Hurdles in a school record time of 14.65, the 300 Hurdles in a school record time of 38.35, and the 200 in a time of 22.3. He also placed fifth in the 100 with a time of 11.33.

Wrenzi Wrzesinski had the same individual finals on Saturday, winning three events; the 100 Hurdles in a time of 15.27, the 300 Hurdles in a school record time of 45.15, and the 100 in a time of 12.91. She also received a second place medal in the 200 with a time of 26.52.

The final event of the state meet was the 4X400 relays for both the boys and girls. Madison Reddick, Macee Hadley, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson placed fourth with a time of 4:15.99. The boys team, consisting of Daniel Rost, Jaden Allen, Kory Dolph, and Cleet Wrzesinski placed sixth

with a time of 3:31.23.

It was an unprecedented weekend for the Baker Spartans. It was a great accomplishment for both teams to bring home state second place trophies and 12 different athletes came home with medals.