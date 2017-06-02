Spartan Spring Athletic Banquet

Wrestling – Quentin Wheeler – most improved; Keegan Kary – Zeke Lund Memorial; Dalton Herbst – Most Inspirational; Summitt Wiman – Hardest Worker; Paul Wang – Most Pins; Dalton Herbst – Most Takedowns; Johnathon Caron – Quickest Pin :24. Most Wins – Paul Wang.

Girls Basketball – Madison Reddick – Leading Scorer – 308 pts; Madison Reddick – Most Rebounds – 169; Maddison Reddick – Most Assists – 83; Madison Reddick – Best FT% – 67%; Melissa Breitbach – Most Inspirational; Halle Burdick – Most Improved; Amber Durden – Best Defensive Player; Madison Reddick – Most Valuable Player.

Boys Basketball – Daniel Rost – Most Assists; Treston Erickson – Top Free Throw %; Treston Erickson – Most Rebounds; Luke Gonsioroski – Leading Scorer; Daniel Rost – Best Defender; Kadon Gentilini – Most Improved, Daniel Rost – MVP.

Tennis – Madison Moore – Most Improved; Anna Espeland – Most Inspirational; Ellen Widell – MVP.

Boys Golf – Kadon Gentilini – Eddie Nelson Memorial (MVP); Trent Collins – Most Improved; Rexx Wiman – Most Inspirational.

Girls Golf – Megan Slagter – Eddie Nelson Memorial (MVP).

Boys Track – Johnny Caron – Most Improved; Cleet Wrzesinski – Zeke Lund Memorial (MVP); Cleet Wrzesinski – Most Points (Track); Andrew Craft – Most Points (Field).

Girls Track – Halle Burdick – Most Improved; Wrenzi Wrzesinski – Zeke Lund Memorial (MVP); Wrenzi Wrzesinski – Most Points (Track); Madison Reddick – Most Points (Field).