By Kyal Hadley

Mrs. Johnson went to Dillon, Mont. and brought back some owl pellets she found. She first had to bake them in her oven before she could bring them to school. She said, “I must really love you guys because I woke up at 4:00 a.m. to bake these owl pellets in my oven. I needed to make sure they were safe.” We had the other classes come in to look at the pellets. We opened them up to see what was inside. It was awesome for us because we got to see what the owl ate and what happens to the little bones and materials the owl cannot digest.