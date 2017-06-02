Memorial Day 2017

Memorial Day is a day to honor all fallen American soldiers, both men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to maintain our country’s freedom.

By Sherry Vogel

Memorial Day is a day to honor all fallen American soldiers, both men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to maintain our country’s freedom. The Times would like to share a touching tribute to honor the fallen on this national holiday. An internationally famous American father who was one of our nation’s most brilliant military leaders, General Douglas A. MacArthur, penned this prayer.

A Father’s Prayer

By General Douglas A. MacArthur

Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory.

Build me a son whose wishbone will not be where his backbone should be; a son who will know Thee- and that to know himself is the foundation stone of knowledge.

Lead him, I pray, not in the path of ease and comfort, but under the stress and spur of difficulties and challenge. Here, let him learn to stand up in the storm; here, let him learn compassion for those who fail.

Build me a son whose heart will be clear, whose goal will be high; a son who will master himself before he seeks to master other men; one who will learn to laugh, yet never forget how to weep; one who will reach into the future, yet never forget the past.

And after all these things are his, add, I pray, enough of a sense of humor, so that he may always remember the simplicity of true greatness, the open mind of true wisdom, the meekness of true strength. Then I, his father, will dare to whisper:

“I have not lived in vain.”