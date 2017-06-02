Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

that you have the right to ask for more information if you don’t understand a notice about your public benefits? Food Stamps, TANF, and Social Security are all public benefits. If you get a letter that you don’t understand, contact the agency that provides the benefits. For Food Stamps and TANF, you can contact your local Office of Public Assistance. Social Security notices have a “If You Have Questions” section at the bottom with contact info.

For more information, please visit the Public Benefits section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.