Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•May 22, 2017 – May 28, 2017 – 24 Calls for service: 3 vehicle unlocks; 4 law enforcement reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 3 public assists; 6 traffic stops; 3 animal complaints; 2 agency assists; 1 report of child neglect; 1 report of criminal mischief; 1 non-injury vehicle crash; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Stephanie Craig, Baker, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, fine $525 with $150 suspended on conditions for six months (11/24/17), jail of ten days with ten days suspended on conditions for six months, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, attend, complete, comply and pay for the WiseChoice Life Skills Course – Driver Responsibility, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 3/10/17.

•Stephanie Craig, Baker, operating with expired registration, failure to re-register, fine $85, ticket issued 3/10/17.

•Stephanie Craig, Baker, driving without a valid drivers license, has never possessed, fine $235 with $200 suspended on conditions for six months (11/24/17), no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, attend, complete, comply and pay for the WiseChoice Life Skills Course – Driver Responsibility, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period , ticket issued 3/10/17.

•Joseph M. McGee, Gillette, Wyo., operating vehicle without interlock, fine $535 with $300 suspended on conditions for two years (5/25/19), 180 days jail with 165 days suspended on conditions for two years, jail to run consecutively with other charges on file and to be completed before 9/30/17, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, attend complete, comply and pay for SCRAMx for a period of 18 months, Alternatives Inc. LifeSkills Course – Driver Responsibility, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs and/or drugs or medications without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 9/3/16.

•Joseph M. McGee, Gillette, Wyo., careless driving, fine $85, ticket issued 9/3/16.

•Joseph M. McGee, Gillette, Wyo., seatbelt violation, fine $20, ticket issued 9/3/16.

•Joseph M. McGee, Gillette, Wyo., owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, fine $525 with $140 suspended on conditions for two years (5/25/19), ten days jail with ten days suspended on conditions for two years, jail to run consecutively with other charges on file, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, attend complete, comply and pay for SCRAMx for a period of 18 months, Alternatives Inc. LifeSkills Course – Driver Responsibility, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs and/or drugs or medications without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 9/3/16.

•Joseph M. McGee, Gillette, Wyo., driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, fine $2,025 with $1,000 suspended on conditions for two years (5/25/19), 180 days jail with 165 days suspended on conditions for two years, jail to be completed before 9/30/17, 40 hours Community Service with 40 hours suspended on conditions for two years, loss of Driver’s License by the state for a period determined by the state, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, attend complete, comply and pay for SCRAMx for a period of 18 months, Alternatives Inc. LifeSkills Course – Driver Responsibility, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs and/or drugs or medications without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 9/3/16.

•Joseph M. McGee, Gillette, Wyo., fail to give notice of accident by quickest means/apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, fine $325 with $100 suspended on conditions for two years (5/25/19), 20 days jail with 20 days suspended on conditions for two years, jail to run consecutively with other charges on file, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, attend complete, comply and pay for SCRAMx for a period of 18 months, Alternatives Inc. LifeSkills Course – Driver Responsibility, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs and/or drugs or medications without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 9/3/16.