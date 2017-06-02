Gotta Question

Q: In reference to the Correction in the 04/14/2017 issue of the Fallon County  Times regarding “Patronage Checks” being paid in 60% Stock, 40% Cash. What is the process for collecting accumulated Stock from the Farmer’s Union in Baker, Montana?

Answered by Travis Mashak, General Manager

A: Currently Farmers Union Oil Company of Baker is retiring stocks to the estates of stock holder.  A death certificate will need to be presented to the business office of Farmers Union Oil of the former patron along with a request form.  The request is then presented to the board of directors.

      



